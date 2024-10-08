Harris Wouldn’t Have Done Anything Differently Than Joe

By
M DOWLING
-
2
17

Kamala Harris, the change candidate carving a new way forward, told Sunny Hostin on The View that she wouldn’t have done anything differently from Biden. Not only that, but she said she was also a significant part of everything.

Hostin: “What, if anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

Harris: “There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

Okay, this is incredible.

Watch:

Harris and her campaign are incapable of telling the truth. They will do anything to win.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz