Harris Wouldn’t Have Done Anything Differently Than Joe

Kamala Harris, the change candidate carving a new way forward, told Sunny Hostin on The View that she wouldn’t have done anything differently from Biden. Not only that, but she said she was also a significant part of everything.

Hostin: “What, if anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

Harris: “There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

Okay, this is incredible.

Watch:

“If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” KAMALA: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

Harris and her campaign are incapable of telling the truth. They will do anything to win.

DID YOU CATCH THIS? Kamala Harris finally appears to have uploaded her “policies” on her campaign website under the “Issues” tab just days before the debate. She titles her initiatives, “A New Way Forward,” even though she stood by Biden and his policies the last 3.5 years. pic.twitter.com/2stiiM6NpY — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) September 9, 2024