$600K to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men & People with Male Gender Identities

When we talk about reckless spending, we must look at the USDA. They gave a public historically black university $600,000 to study menstrual cycles in transgender men and people with masculine gender identities. The $600,000 grant went to Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last spring and the money is scheduled to flow through the spring of 2027. After explaining that a woman will have a monthly menstrual cycle for about 40 years of her life, the USDA grant document states that “it is also important to recognize that transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons may also menstruate.”

This is a crapfest of insanity and it runs through grant after grant.

Judicial Watch found this on a conservative database of government-funded programs to promote gender ideology.

Unsurprisingly, the money came from USAID.

Additionally, three State Department grants totaling $5.8 million to universities in Arab nations—Lebanese American University, American University of Beirut, and American University in Cairo—to “increase participation in gender studies.”

The Department of Education, which Trump is working to dismantle, awarded nearly half a million dollars last year to a Catholic university in Massachusetts so it could build an “empowerment program” for LGBTQ+ students in school gay-straight alliances.

HHS gave a public university in San Diego, California around a million dollars to create a “trans-safe patient safety learning lab” that aims to improve “patient safety for transgender individuals.” The Department of Defense (DOD) doled out $850,000 in contracts to explore “racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in the military justice system.” The Department of the Interior (DOI) gave the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation a million dollars to convert men’s and women’s bathrooms into gender neutral bathrooms at Letchworth State Park.

What is behind this? Are they trying to turn most people LGBT+++?

This is not what these departments are supposed to be doing. Only people out to transform this country would do this, and it wasn’t mentally challenged Joe. He was mostly clueless.

Read more here. It’s shocking and disgraceful.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email