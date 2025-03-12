CBP Director Charged with Defrauding FEMA

FBI Director Kash Patel will charge a CBP director with trying to defraud FEMA and lying to federal agents about it.

She was only charged and innocent until proven guilty. This isn’t a major case.

Patel wrote:

TODAY: Following efforts with our interagency partners, I can report that a career Director level employee at US Customs and Border Protection has been charged with allegedly attempting to defraud FEMA, as well as lying to federal agents.

This is part of the new FBI’s renewed efforts to crack down on public corruption and deliver accountability for the American people.

Justice will be done.

The employee’s name is Serina Baker-Hill, 55, from Detroit. To discourage others, each case he finds must be prosecuted.

The Justice Department report indicates that she took FEMA money for rental assistance and home repairs but never left the home or used the assistance for its intended purpose – temporary housing.

It’s not a major case, but it might send a message to others who consider doing the same thing.

She is a career employee who knows better if she is guilty.

How many are just like her? The real problem is the unwieldy size of government and agencies like FEMA.

