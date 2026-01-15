66% of Americans Support US Intervention in Venezuela

Libertarian isolationism can go too far for the large majority of Americans, if you believe the Morning Consult poll. Most Americans approved of the recent intervention and would back future intervention.

“A solid majority of Americans support military intervention in Venezuela, including an eye popping 66% of Hispanics, when told it’s a hub of narco terrorism with ties to Iran and Hezbollah a new poll found

The morning consult survey conducted for the pro-US energy council for Secure America asked 2,202 Americans on January 10th–11: “As you may know, Venezuela is a known hub for Iranian and Hezbollah terror, including military drone, production, and narco terrorism. Does this make you more or less likely to support American intervention in Venezuela?”

Sixty percent of respondents said they were more likely to support intervention, while 40% said they were less likely, according to the survey obtained by the post on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 66% of Hispanics and all males backed intervention; 64% of Caucasians, respondents, and 54% of women were in support, the poll said.

Conversely, 57% of black Americans opposed intervention while just 43% were support an invasion of Venezuela, the survey found.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or -2 percentage points.”