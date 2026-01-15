Rep. Roy’s Act to Defund Judges Fails

Forty-six House Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday night to defeat Representative Chip Roy’s amendment to strip funding from activist federal judges and the rogue DC courts.

You will never see a Democrat join Republicans except in very rare cases, and certainly not 46 of them. However, they might have a point. The cut amounted to 20% of the DC and Circuit Court budgets. It zeroed out the staff office budgets for judges James Boasberg and Deborah Boardman.

To anyone not following the behavior of Judges Boasberg and Deborah Boardman, it might sound too radical. Boasberg has been stalking Republicans and stopping deportations at every turn. Boardman is the judge who gave a very lenient sentence to the man who tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He also considered killing two other conservative justices and Judge Kavanaugh’s family if necessary. She gave him nine years in prison for that.

It’s understandable that Roy’s amendment could be a problem. We don’t want to stop justice, and this is too general, but then we need another solution. I also don’t know about the legality of it, and you would have a lot of judges suing. We have to limit the lawsuits. Also, it was probably a tactic to delay the spending bill. He feels there is too much spending in the bill.

If they don’t like Chip Roy’s bill, can’t they come up with another?

I don’t know what the solution is to stop these rogue judges. Chuck Schumer and his cronies stacked the deck with radical left judges, and there’s no help coming. Republicans in Congress are trying to keep the majority, or we lose it all. The Senate won’t get rid of the blue slip with the filibuster, as communists are taking over the country.

The panel’s top Democrat, Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, complained that the sponsors of that amendment didn’t even testify before the committee.

“It seems like this process gets worse and worse and worse,” McGovern said. “Talk about revenge. I mean, we’re going after judges and their staff. … This is not the way this place should be run.”

It would be terrible PR from now until November. I think the 46 Republicans did the right thing, but what do you think?

“We have a situation right now where judges abuse their power, plain and simple. In particular, they’ve harassed staff members. People raise the question, why you zero out staff? Well, I tell you, ask Dan Scavino, Mark Meadows, or a number of the people that have been targeted… pic.twitter.com/ZVNIzuZn7C — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 14, 2026

Rep. Chip Roy wants them to start codifying some of these orders issued by President Trump, and to do it quickly. If they don’t, it’s all over, and Democrats will erase them. There is nothing permanent about a presidential action, memo, rule, or order unless you’re a Democrat illegally giving amnesty to illegal immigrant families.