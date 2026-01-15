Minnesota Is Occupied by Violent Radicals: DHS Agent Beaten

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
M Dowling
A federal agent attempted to arrest an illegal immigrant in Minnesota and was ambushed by people who attacked him with a shovel and a broom handle. According to DHS, the attack on the officer is the result of hateful rhetoric coming from Democrat politicians.

The agent was forced to open fire. He shot the Venezuelan migrant in the leg. The agent and the illegal alien were taken to the hospital

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” the department said.

According to DHS, the illegal alien was admitted as part of the Biden catch-and-release policies. They caught him at a traffic stop in Minneapolis. He tried to evade by fleeing in his vehicle before crashing into a parked car and then running on foot. An officer caught the immigrant, who continued to resist violently and assaulted the officer as they struggled on the ground.

Two other people came from an apartment and began beating the officer with the shovel, and the broom handle. The migrant got loose and joined in the beating. The officer fired. The three people ran inside the apartment building and barricaded themselves.

Just before this happened, Democrat governor Tim Walz said that DHS was occupying Minnesota.

“It is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government,” he said.

Watch what they are doing!

Democrats will not allow any deportations. They are encouraging their militant army of residents to attack ICE so that people will blame ICE instead of the guilty parties. The far-left politicians, foreigners, and revolutionary communists want ICE to leave and not to deport anyone, including criminal aliens.

They are now stealing weapons; they plan to kill our agents.

