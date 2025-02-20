6,700 IRS Workers of the 20,000 New Hires Will Be Dismissed

Multiple employees were notified of the plans, and they said that the Internal Revenue Service is preparing to mass fire 6,700 employees beginning Thursday.

They are primarily probationary hires, but not all. Managers will assist in collecting their government equipment, ID cards, parking permits, and other documents.

“Under an executive order, IRS has been directed to terminate probationary employees who were not deemed as critical to filing season,” one email obtained by the Government Executive said. “We don’t have many details we are permitted to share, but this is all tied to compliance with the executive order.”

The IRS workforce eclipsed 100,000 employees in fiscal 2024, up from 80,000 at the start of the Biden administration. Biden planned to hire 87,000 to audit the working American.

Biden hired 20,000, and 6,700 will be gone, more than one-third. It’s a start.

After his election, President Trump announced he would replace Danny Werfel, the current IRS commissioner. He has nominated former Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo. Long has not yet received a confirmation vote in the Senate.

Werfel graciously stepped down upon Trump’s inauguration.

Most of the DEI will be weeded out since so many were hired by Joe Biden. It’s doubtful people will muster up sympathy for IRS workers. They were hired to audit middle-class Americans, not bilionaires.

All of them could have taken the eight months of pay and benefits offered by the administration.

