157 false killer whales stranded on Tazmainian beach

More than 150 false killer whales beached themselves on Tuesday on a beach at Tasmania, an island state of Australia.
Marine experts and veterinarians rushed to the beach in an attempt to rescue the stranded whales. These whales can weigh between half a ton and three tons. Many of the whales were already dead, succumbing to the crushing weight of their bodies.
The cause of mass stranding of whales is not known. Authorities will examine the carcasses to try to determine the cause.
Authorities said this is the first stranding of false killer whale since 1974. The largest mass-stranding in Australian history was in 2020 when 470 long-finned pilot whales became stuck on sandbars. Most of the whales died.
Marine experts are assessing the condition of the whales. The surviving false killer whales are in extreme distress and may be euthanized.
Image from: globalnews.ca/news
