68% of Voters Say They Are Less Likely to Do Business with Disney

A new Trafalgar poll of likely American voters found that – after reports that it’s creating content to expose children to sexual ideas – 69.1% would likely look for alternatives to Disney and 30.8% said it was unlikely.

The Trafalgar Group poll asked “News reports reveal Disney is focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas. Does this make you more or less likely to do business with Disney?” While a scant 9.4 percent said they would be “more likely” to do business with Disney. A whopping 68.2 percent are less likely to do so.

Democrat voters said they were 48.2 percent less likely to do business with Disney. Among GOP voters, that number rose to 85.3 percent less likely. Independents, too, were less likely, at 72.5 percent.

I don’t understand why so many Democrats would be okay with this grooming company, but apparently, they don’t see it that way. Disney is indoctrinating small children. That’s manipulation and it’s wrong.

Parents recently held a protest against the groomers:

