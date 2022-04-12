68% of Voters Say They Are Less Likely to Do Business with Disney

A new Trafalgar poll of likely American voters found that – after reports that it’s creating content to expose children to sexual ideas – 69.1% would likely look for alternatives to Disney and 30.8% said it was unlikely.

The Trafalgar Group poll asked “News reports reveal Disney is focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas. Does this make you more or less likely to do business with Disney?” While a scant 9.4 percent said they would be “more likely” to do business with Disney. A whopping 68.2 percent are less likely to do so.

Democrat voters said they were 48.2 percent less likely to do business with Disney. Among GOP voters, that number rose to 85.3 percent less likely. Independents, too, were less likely, at 72.5 percent.

I don’t understand why so many Democrats would be okay with this grooming company, but apparently, they don’t see it that way. Disney is indoctrinating small children. That’s manipulation and it’s wrong.

Hell yeah: 68 percent of Americans, including nearly half of all Democrats, are “less likely to do business with Disney” following revelations about the company’s sexual politics. https://t.co/flC5b2b3TF pic.twitter.com/Sz1DOTc2Cm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 12, 2022

Parents recently held a protest against the groomers:

*Boycott Disney…..❤️💥 Anti-Groomer parents held a protest today outside Disney in California after Disney attacked the Parents Rights in Education law in Florida and came out in support of Groomers pic.twitter.com/j0vKR9DFED — Neon Cowgirl (@neon_cowgirl) April 7, 2022

THESE ARE THE KINDS OF THINGS THAT TURNED OFF PARENTS

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The kind of people who were the jokes on Portlandia are now in charge of producing children’s entertainment in America https://t.co/auyihRcdnO — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 30, 2022

