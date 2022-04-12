Cali Bill to Strip Doctors of Medical Licenses for Disagreeing with the State

A new California bill threatens to strip doctors of their medical licenses for saying things the state doesn’t like, Stanford Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya wrote on Bari Weiss’s Common Sense, a substack site.

Cali has gone completely mad.

“Remember when we were told that China was a model for the world in controlling Covid? Sure, as a totalitarian state, it was able to weld people inside their homes and monitor its citizens via drone. But many in the West believed that such measures were necessary. They argued that the abandonment of personal liberty was an appropriate way to fight a respiratory virus,” he said.

Now we have Shanghai.

He proceeded to describe the horrific situation unfolding in China, stressing this is the danger of authoritarian rule.

“In America, many of our officials still have not abandoned their delusions about Covid and the exercise of power this crisis has allowed. As the Shanghai debacle demonstrates, of all the many terrible consequences of our public health response to Covid, the stifling of dissenting scientific viewpoints by the state might be the most dangerous,” he continued.

As a victim of a targeted smear campaign, he is especially concerned about a proposed California law that threatens to make such dissent career-ending by handing the state the power to strip medical licenses from doctors who disagree with government positions on Covid.

He was the victim of Drs. Collins and Fauci and others after he signed The Great Barrington Declaration, which has since been mostly proven accurate.

THE BILL

“According to California Assembly Bill 2098, physicians who deviate from an authorized set of beliefs would do so at risk to their medical license. The bill, written by Assemblyman Evan Low, a Democrat in Silicon Valley, and currently making its way through the California Legislature, is motivated by the idea that practicing doctors are spreading “misinformation” about the risks of Covid, its treatment, and the Covid vaccine. It declares that physicians and surgeons who “disseminate or promote misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines” shall be subject to “disciplinary action,” which could result in the loss of the doctor’s medical license.

THE PROBLEMS

“The language of the bill itself is intentionally vague about what constitutes “misinformation,” which makes it even more damaging. Doctors, fearing loss of their livelihoods, will need to hew closely to the government line on Covid science and policy, even if that line does not track the scientific evidence. After all, until recently, top government science bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci claimed that the idea that Covid came from a Wuhan laboratory was a conspiracy theory, rather than a valid hypothesis that should be open to discussion. The government’s track record on discerning Covid truths is poor.

“The bill claims that the spread of misinformation by physicians about the Covid vaccines “has weakened public confidence and placed lives at serious risk.” But how significant is this problem in reality? Over 83% of Californians over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated (including the booster).”

Dr. Bhattacharya notes examples of people who don’t need to be vaccinated and the fact that the law ignores natural immunity.

Obviously, end result will be doctors won’t criticize erroneous government public health fiats. The trust Americans have or don’t have in public health will deteriorate.

It also prevents doctors from treating patients as individuals.

SOVIET UNION REDUX

The State regulating science has happened before — in the Soviet Union for one.

He concluded: We are not the Soviet Union, of course, nor are we ruled by Chinese Communists. California lawmakers thankfully do not have the power currently being exercised in Shanghai. But this bill follows the same dangerous principle that government-authorized science should permit no opposition from people with the credentials and knowledge to oppose it. The false medical consensus enforced by AB 2098 will lead doctors to censor themselves to avoid government sanction. And it will be their patients, above all, who will be harmed by their silence.

If you want to know how far this can go, watch the Tucker segment if you haven’t seen it yet:

