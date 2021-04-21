69% of cases dropped for Richmond riots of summer, 2020









Antifa Watch is doing what our leaders should be doing but won’t — exposing the Left. They are publishing gifs of mugshots someone sent them from Richmond, an Antifa hotspot, with research about the outcomes of the charges against them after they looted and rioted in Richmond during the summer of 2020. It seems 69% of the cases were dropped and 56% were dropped for felonies.

Richmond is now governed by Leftists.

Check out the research on this link.

Someone was inspired by the #BrooklynCenter mugshot gif and sent us a #Richmond #Virginia #BLM/#Antifa Summer 2020 #Riots version They’ve also done some impressive research the outcomes of the charges (https://t.co/FuqmhrqHrb) 69% of Cases dropped (56% for felonies) https://t.co/gKmdYXQ1Q5 pic.twitter.com/mQbt2OyN1y — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) April 19, 2021

