

















Seventy-two people were shot in Chicago over the Independence Day weekend, 13 of them fatally. At least 7 children were among the shooting victims. They ranged in age from 6 to 13.



Last weekend, 78 people were shot, 10 of them fatally.



On Thursday, two other children were shot, including a 1-month-old baby. Ironically, the baby’s uncle, Charles McKenzie, is the founder of the anti-violence organization Englewood First Responders.



Referring to the shooting of children in Chicago, McKenzie said, “This seems to be something acceptable now.”



Chicago police report that a total of 172 children under the age of 17 have been shot in the first six months of 2021. Sadly, 25 of them died from their injuries. Children are not the targets, they are innocent victims caught in the crossfire.



Rev. Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church noted the city and nation came together to address the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked why the same thing can’t happen for gun violence. “There should be an outrage,” he said.



There was outrage when 4-time convicted felon George Floyd, high on drugs, died after being arrested. That event sparked violent protests across the country. But more than a year later, the shooting and killing of innocent babies and children garners absolutely no response.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s responses to the increased shootings and murders are weak as water. Unfortunately, she spends more time playing the blame game than dealing with the violence.



Mayor Lightfoot is in total denial. She actually praised President Biden for assisting with a gun seizure plan. So, how’s that working for you?



President Trump offered to send assistance to Chicago to help control the gun violence only to be rebuffed repeatedly. Now, Lightfoot blames Trump for the uptick in violence and thanks President Biden for his help. Huh?



The Democrat-run city is in the throes of a gun violence epidemic. Gun violence this year has increased since last year’s staggering totals. Almost 1,900 people have been shot just in the first half of this year. And now children are routinely being shot and killed.



Black Lives Matter is nowhere to be found. National civil rights leaders won’t go to Chicago to help or even speak out against the violence. The good citizens of Chicago are left to fend for themselves.



It’s actually safer to live in Afghanistan than it is to live in Chicago.









Image from: nbcchicago.com

