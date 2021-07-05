McCaul warns Dems are ‘playing with fire’ by refusing to probe CCP & COV



















The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee accused Democrats on Sunday of “playing with fire” in refusing to back a thorough probe into China’s role in the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said on “Fox News Sunday” that further scrutiny was required into the origins of the pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

To date, Democratic congressional leaders have refused to back a widespread investigation into whether China played any role in the outbreak.

“I wish the Democrats would join with us on this very important investigation [into] what caused the problem,” Mr. McCaul said. “They’re really playing a dangerous game … they’re really playing with fire and that fire really lit up the world and burned. We need to get to the truth of the matter.”

China would not allow their people to travel within China, but they were given free rein to travel to the USA.

Chinese health officials detected the novel coronavirus virus in October or November 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. Beijing officially reported the virus to the World Health Organization in December of that year.

