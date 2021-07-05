UPenn ‘flagrantly’ violating the law and Biden, a ‘Manchurian Candidate’



















“The Manchurian Candidate? “These multi-million dollar donations from China are bad enough … but the flagrant reporting violations over the years are simply outrageous… ~ Rasmussen Reports

Shady dealings of the Biden family continue to pile up with little to no notice by the mainstream media, with a few exceptions including Fox, Newsmax, and OANN.

Biden traveled with his son Hunter on Air Force 2 making deals in foreign nations that enriched the family. That’s unquestionably true. What you might not know is the Biden Center, a monument to Joe Biden, housed in the University of Pennsylvania, is largely funded by donations from China, the CCP. That is the CCP that has gotten everything it wanted since Joe Biden took office.

Curiously, Biden has also appointed the president of UPenn to be the next ambassador of Germany, a nation beholding to Russia for its energy. While having a sometimes contentious relationship with China, Germany is China’s biggest trading partner.

Not only has UPenn collected over $70 million from the CCP since April 2017, but they reported $22 million of it as anonymous.

National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), a nonprofit public interest organization, filed a complaint with the Department of Education requesting a full investigation of the failure to disclose the CCP donations.

These violations have gone on since at least 2013.

The NLPC also noted that the Biden Center co-sponsored the 2020 Penn China Research Symposium on January 31, 2020, that included opening remarks by Ambassador Huang Ping, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, amid the coverup by China of the pandemic of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Our Ivy League UPenn is beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. They were bought and paid for and the President of the university got her ambassadorship.

Related

















