7 serious sex offenders released as beachgoers become criminals

In what world does any of this make sense? Fox News is reporting that seven high-level sex offenders were ordered released from prison. The judge wants to keep them safe from the virus in crazy California.

From the report:

Just days before California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of parks and beaches in Orange County, making it a criminal offense to step foot in the sand, the state ordered the release of seven high-risk sex offenders from the county’s jails over concerns they could contract coronavirus.

The court-ordered move prompted the District Attorney’s Office to issue a safety warning to the community this week, highlighting that the men are likely to re-offend.

“These kinds of high-risk sex offenders are the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to re-offend,” DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “They are doing everything they can to avoid detection by the parole officers assigned to monitor them so they can potentially commit additional sex offenses. These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break.”

These men even tampered with their monitoring devices and they’ve been ordered released.

The community was warned they are on the loose. Thanks for that.

They were released into Orange County where it’s a crime to go to the beach, even if you social distance. It’s not the sheriffs’ fault.

Please see below for my statement clarifying information that was reported inaccurately. pic.twitter.com/spuD5N3ixg — OC Sheriff Don Barnes (@OCSheriffBarnes) April 29, 2020