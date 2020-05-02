Yay! Women’s soccer loses their unfair lawsuit!

It looks like potty mouth kneeler Megan Rapinoe, who wants to be Joe Biden’s running mate, will be very sad today. Women’s soccer rightfully lost their lawsuit for equal pay with men’s soccer [Bush judge].

Players led by Alex Morgan sued in March 2019, claiming they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal. They asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the AP reports

In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for partial summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.

“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.

“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure,” he said.

You had a contract, made a deal, now live with it. People like these believe rules don’t apply to them.

When they are as good and desirable as the men’s team, raking in the same amount of money regularly, they will automatically command the money. Until then, let the free market work. And start respecting the nation you represent while you’re at it.

There are more claims awaiting trial. They should have to pay court costs.