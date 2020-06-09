7 shot in New York City in 10 minutes in 3 separate incidents

Seven people were shot in three separate incidents in Brooklyn within 10 minutes Monday.

Two men, 27 and 34, were each shot in the leg in Bedford Stuyvesant. That was at 10:40 pm. A 35-year-old was shot five minutes later in Flatbush. Then three men, between the ages of 17 and 50 were shot in Brownsville. A woman was also shot. No one died yet, and all the shooters got away.

On the third shooting, there were so many shots fired, a witness lost track of how many.

All the victims appear to be black and there might be gangs involved.

CRIME’S RISING

Crime this week is up 12.4% with 13 murders and shootings during the period as opposed to five last year at the same time.

In one month, murder has jumped more than 94 percent compared to the same time last year. Burglaries — now that suspects can be freed without paying bail — have increased almost 34 percent in the last month compared to 2019.

Grand larceny auto, whereby suspects likewise are freed now without having to pay bail, has also become the fastest growing crime in New York City.

In the last week, grand larceny auto has jumped nearly 90 percent, and over the last month, there have been nearly 70 percent more cases of grand larceny auto this year than there were at the same time last year.

BLACKS ARE THE MAIN VICTIMS

If we defund police or continue to generalize, claiming all police are bad, the black people will be the biggest victims. The reason crime is up in so many blue cities is the Ferguson Effect. Police are no longer doing proactive policing and it’s hurting blacks the most.

In an interview with WND, former Sheriff Clarke said the biggest losers are blacks. “You’d have to loathe black people to defund police,” they are “already underfunded.”

Clarke is the four times elected sheriff of Milwaukee County. You don’t have to agree with that, but if you are familiar with the numbers of blacks who die in blue cities with lax policing, you know they are the ones hurt the most. Innocent people are shot and killed, an elderly lady on her stoop, an infant in a car seat, an 18-year-old boy on the corner with his girlfriend. That’s Chicago and it’s going on to varying degrees in other blue cities.

Under the Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio and far-left Governor Andrew Cuomo, crime is on the increase — rapidly. While there are admittedly bad cops, most are not and these ‘leaders’ do not have their backs as they deal with the most dangerous people in certain areas of the city. We went from 2,000 murders a year to 300 under Mayors Guiliani and Bloomberg but then the communist took over and decided some crimes are fine, undeserving of punishment. And the governor passed a no-bail law.

The hate cop movement is led by the leaders of Black Lives Matter and other extremist groups. It’s very dangerous. Statistics show that there is no systemic racism, but there are rogue cops. Police go to areas where they are needed and put their lives on the line and race is irrelevant. Half of New York City’s force are minorities.

BLACK LIVES MATTER IS THE BLACK PANTHERS

Those of us in New York don’t want to end up like Chicago with all these young black men drawn into gangs and dying. Stop supporting cop-hating communist groups. As Bill O’Reilly said, Black Lives Matter is Black Panthers 2.0.

