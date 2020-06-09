3rd Project Veritas tape! “We believe in complete abolition of the system itself, including police”

The John Brown Club and Redneck Revolt are even more violent Antifa offshoots. They share the Antifa ideology. A 3rd James O’Keefe release exposes their goals to take down the entire system. They are anarcho-communists and believe in the complete abolition of everything, including the police.

They see themselves as armed revolutionaries.

This tape shows how dangerous this group is and they are a well-organized international organization that is willing to engage in street fights in preparation for armed combat.

The John Brown Club showed up in Charlottesville and were open about their beliefs. We wrote about them at the time.