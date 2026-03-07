Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
7 Xeets to Make Your Blood Boil & a Bonus Post

Sometimes the simplest X posts and video clips can be so enlightening and enraging. It’s amazing how powerful those little things are.

  1. This is what leftists want you to like as they define our culture in a more bizarre and vulgar way.

2. Most conservatives agree with this to some degree:

They don’t agree with this:

3. Mayor Zohran’s wife liked the October 7 murders, rapes, and torture of children. She seems nice.

4. Democrat strategist from the Stone Age, fossil James Carville, goes off on a deranged rant. He reflects the view of most Democrats.

5. Paul Harvey certainly had climate change right back in 1992.

6. The vulgar, AWFUL candidates love this (AWFUL: Affluent, White, Female, Urban Liberals):

7. About John Thune, the do-nothing Uniparty leader:

BONUS: This one is extremely irritating! This is what your Democrat politicians think of you, Americans. And it simply is not true! Even if it were true, what does it matter if they are illegal? Those are crimes that would never have taken place if they hadn’t invaded.

