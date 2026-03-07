7 Xeets to Make Your Blood Boil & a Bonus Post

Sometimes the simplest X posts and video clips can be so enlightening and enraging. It’s amazing how powerful those little things are.

This is what leftists want you to like as they define our culture in a more bizarre and vulgar way.

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week… pic.twitter.com/Ycjv1imllc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 7, 2026

Victor Weinsanto debuted his fall/winter 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week, featuring corsets, strapless gowns, lace dresses and wedding dresses with balaclavas pic.twitter.com/OSWWBntgJx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2026

2. Most conservatives agree with this to some degree:

WATCH: @JesseKellyDC delivers a blunt message to President Trump on the rumors he may endorse John Cornyn over Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race: “It would be, by a mile, the biggest betrayal of his base and the biggest mistake he’s made in his presidency.” pic.twitter.com/lTQRZDDmZI — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 7, 2026

They don’t agree with this:

TEXAS SENATE RACE: Senator Katie Britt confirmed in one interview just how dedicated she is to opposing Trump’s agenda. She refuses to force a talking filibuster and wants Cornyn to return after the midterms. pic.twitter.com/Vzp5fLDYa3 — @amuse (@amuse) March 7, 2026

3. Mayor Zohran’s wife liked the October 7 murders, rapes, and torture of children. She seems nice.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdami’s wife, Rama Duwaji, “liked” Instagram posts that appeared to support the October 7 attacks on Israel. CBS News verified that Duwaji “liked” one post from October 7, showing images of the attack and another one from the day after the attacks… pic.twitter.com/aJjd27d5Bc — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 7, 2026

4. Democrat strategist from the Stone Age, fossil James Carville, goes off on a deranged rant. He reflects the view of most Democrats.

🚨NEW *UNHINGED* JAMES CARVILLE🤬 “Look, you fat f*ck Trump — if you listen to this, you listen good!” “I got Trump Derangement Syndrome. I hate the motherf*cker! And you know what? I don’t want to get rid of it. I don’t want to get better! I want to get WORSE! I want to hate… pic.twitter.com/p9rfP1lCcC — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 7, 2026

5. Paul Harvey certainly had climate change right back in 1992.

Paul Harvey’s Prophetic 1992 Speech Exposing the Climate Change Hoax. pic.twitter.com/jxGtSNv7w5 — (@pr0ud_americans) June 6, 2025

6. The vulgar, AWFUL candidates love this (AWFUL: Affluent, White, Female, Urban Liberals):

BREAKING: NJ State Rep. Katie Brennan (D) is sponsoring a bill called the “FUCK ICE” Act, which would allow individuals to “sue the hell” out of ICE for enforcing immigration law. pic.twitter.com/LznDlPwdky — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

7. About John Thune, the do-nothing Uniparty leader:

I know I discuss this relentlessly, but there are few actions taken by politicians that are difficult to figure out. The one that has me absolutely stumped is John Thune’s refusal to support Voter ID. Can someone please explain his obvious treachery. I can’t grasp it. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2026

BONUS: This one is extremely irritating! This is what your Democrat politicians think of you, Americans. And it simply is not true! Even if it were true, what does it matter if they are illegal? Those are crimes that would never have taken place if they hadn’t invaded.