Iran Is Bombing Their Neighbors Today: The IRGC Runs the Country

Communist regimes always end up with the military holding most of the power. Dictatorships need military might to survive. That seems to be the case in Iran, as in China.

President Pezeshkian, officially a figurehead, spoke about the “Guardian Council” ruling the nation until an ayatollah is selected. The Council is a triumvirate that includes him. He apologized to his Gulf neighbors and assured them they would not attack. The IRGC didn’t like the memo and defied the president’s orders.

They are aggressively bombing the Gulf states:

“Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE saw fresh drone and missile attacks on Saturday, even as Iran’s president apologized to the Gulf nations for the strikes.”

However, President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a pre-recorded message, vowed to “never surrender,” firing a warning shot at US President Donald Trump. On Friday, Trump asserted that the US wouldn’t negotiate with Tehran without its “unconditional surrender.”

Pezeshkian must now do what the IRGC tells him. I didn’t have that on my bingo card. However, I should have. When a so-called religious leader orders snipers to slaughter tens of thousands of his people, one must question his religious credentials.

The Supreme Leader might have lost power before he died. The Islamic Republic, if it ever existed, is now a military dictatorship. The IRGC isn’t taking orders from the theocracy that it is supposed to serve. They have seized power or already had it. And there is likely no way they will give it up, no matter who becomes Supreme Leader.

They only need an ayatollah as a figurehead if they can find someone who wants the job or who can survive in it for any length of time.

We were told Alireza Arefi was the temporary ayatollah, but he has not been seen in days. Some said Khamenei’s meaner son, Mojtaba, would be the new ayatollah, but he, too, has not been seen or heard from.

The person with the gun wins the leadership battle. That would be the IRGC and the Basij lunatics. They will fight to the death.