Israel Hits Iran Infrastructure; Iran Drones Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain

Israel Hits Iran Infrastructure; Iran Drones Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain

By
M Dowling
-
2
32

Israel hit 30 large oil storage tanks in a wild scene. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility had been targeted in the war. State media blamed “an attack from the U.S. and the Zionist regime” at the facility that supplies the capital and neighboring provinces in the north. The IRGC retaliated, hitting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain with drones. The apology and promise not to hit its neighbors were meaningless to the IRGC.

Retaliation

The IRGC claims a precision missile hit an Israeli energy site amid escalating US-Israel campaigns against Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Saturday that it targeted Israel’s Haifa refinery with Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles in direct response to strikes on oil infrastructure in southern Tehran.

Iran is getting intel from Russia and likely China.

Israel Strikes

Broader context reveals a pattern of infrastructure targeting. US and Israeli forces have conducted thousands of strikes across Iran since late February, degrading ballistic missile launchers, production facilities, and command nodes. Pentagon assessments indicate a sharp decline in Iranian retaliatory missile volume, down by approximately 90 percent in recent days, attributed to the successful suppression of launch capabilities.

Hezbollah

Hezbollah has been hitting Israel and did so today. Allegedly, the heir apparent, Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, was wounded in one strike.

The US claims it is decimating Iranian targets.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

The home of world terrorism must be rendered incapable of future atrocities. The difficult part is that the large majority of civilian Iranians will also suffer. As to what will be left in Iran, I remember pictures of Germany and Japan after WWII.

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange,

The Marshall Plan (officially the European Recovery Program), enacted by the U.S. in 1948, provided over $13 billion ($137+ billion in 2025 value) in economic aid to 16 Western European nations to rebuild, modernize industries, and get their economies functioning again. Biden wasted 10 times that amount every year.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peter B. Prange,
1
Reply
