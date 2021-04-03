72% of Americans support voter ID

An AP/NORC poll found that 72% of Americans support voter ID. One must wonder what is wrong with the other 28%. Why wouldn’t everyone want the vote to be at least that secure?

Overall, 72% of Americans were in favor of voter ID, including most Republicans and a slim majority of Democrats.

Six in 10 Americans support automatic voter registration, including about three-quarters of Democrats and about half of Republicans.

Overall, 52% of Americans favor no-excuse voting by mail, one component of Democrats’ legislation. But the measure, like many on the poll, split partisans sharply. About three-quarters of Democrats were in favor, while about 6 in 10 Republicans were opposed.

Every American has the right to expect their vote will be protected.

Democrats have created an illusion.

Are voter IDs are racist? These elitists are ignorant. The Left created a myth so they can cheat.

