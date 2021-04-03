







An AP/NORC poll found that 72% of Americans support voter ID. One must wonder what is wrong with the other 28%. Why wouldn’t everyone want the vote to be at least that secure?

Overall, 72% of Americans were in favor of voter ID, including most Republicans and a slim majority of Democrats.

Six in 10 Americans support automatic voter registration, including about three-quarters of Democrats and about half of Republicans.

Overall, 52% of Americans favor no-excuse voting by mail, one component of Democrats’ legislation. But the measure, like many on the poll, split partisans sharply. About three-quarters of Democrats were in favor, while about 6 in 10 Republicans were opposed.

Every American has the right to expect their vote will be protected.

Democrats have created an illusion.

The poll also finds rare bipartisan support on a measure: requiring photo identification to vote. Overall, 72% of Americans were in favor, including most Republicans and a slim majority of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/PKT52tlPJK — The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2021

Are voter IDs are racist? These elitists are ignorant. The Left created a myth so they can cheat.

Related