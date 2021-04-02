Blackface Northam wants Virginians out of their cars and onto trains









Northam told CNN on Thursday, “we need to get people off the roads into other means of transportation.”

Virginia’s far-far-left Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam wants you to get out of your car and travel by train.

Earlier this week, in an appearance with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Northam announced a $3.7 billion project “to expand and improve passenger, commuter, and freight rail in Virginia and create a vital connection in America’s national rail network between the Northeast and Southeast corridors.”

Another useless rail line no one will want to use.

CNN’s John Avalon noted that “Americans love their cars,” and he raised the question of how much they will use rail lines.

“Well, first of all, John, it’s great to have a partner in Washington [senile Joe] that believes in infrastructure and transportation and really takes care of their words with actions,” Northam said, referring to President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Northam said Virginia has been working to expand its rail lines “for a number of years,” and he said, “it’s very important to our business community.”

“And so we made an announcement with Secretary Pete two days ago where we really opened up rail, expanded rail through a public/private relationship with Amtrak and CSX. There’s a bridge coming across the Potomac River called the long bridge, where all the rail traffic up and down the East Coast has to go. It’s a bottleneck. So we’re adding new tracks to that area. We’re separating freight from passenger rail. And, again, this will really open things up.

“And the reality is that, yes, people do love their cars, but we need to have other options. We can’t pour concrete out of our transportation problems. So we need to get people off the roads into other means of transportation. And this was a really exciting day for Virginia. And I think that our president sees rail as a priority is really going to help as well.”

Northam, in announcing his railroad plan on Tuesday, called it “an unprecedented opportunity to build a 21st-century rail system in Virginia and along the entire East Coast.”

Biden loves Amtrak, a big loser, but he’s pouring billions into it anyway. The California rail was also a huge disaster. People are very spread out and they want to drive. It’s cheaper and more convenient.

This is a ridiculous waste of time. Americans don’t want it but leftists decided we will have it anyway. They will decide what’s right and what you will like and need.

We have no money for this, but they don’t care.

REMEMBERING THE CALI TRAIN TO NOWHERE

California built the part of the rail project that was easiest, cheapest and had the least amount of obstacles, it was a portion of the track that went, literally, nowhere.

It was a useless piece of track in of itself which was meant to get the project started come hell or high water. It was done this way so government officials could then say to voters that it couldn’t be stopped after spending so much money.

