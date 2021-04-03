MLB just made a deal with the CCP as they move the all-star game









Woke a cola, Delta, and others, including the MLB won’t tell you why they take issue with the Georgia Election Integrity Act but they are certain it’s racist. The reason they haven’t is because of the disinformation campaign by Stacey Abrams and her Democrat allies.

There might be another reason as well. It makes you wonder how much they really care about civil rights when they’re getting into deals with the CCP.

Delta and Coke are in bed with the CCP and now we find out the MLB just made a deal with the “genocidal communist party of China.”

They really care about keeping voting loosey-goosey, but dead Uighurs are no problem for them. The CCP is cutting out the Uighur’s body parts, torturing them, raping their women, and using them as slaves. That’s apparently not a concern.

THE DEAL WITH THE DEVIL

On Tuesday, the MLB announced a deal with China’s biggest tech company, Tencent, to stream 125 games this season. Tencent boasts more than 1 billion active users on its social media networks, CNN business reports.

The deal kicks off Wednesday with a game between the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB is just the latest league to expand its presence in China, joining similar efforts and partnerships made by the NBA, NFL, and NHL, which hope to tap into a potentially massive Chinese audience. The NBA, NFL, and NHL also have deals with Tencent.

“Tencent has continued to collaborate with the world’s top sports leagues securing broadcast rights for basketball, soccer, tennis, winter sports, football, and now baseball,” Tencent Vice President Caitlyn Chen said in a statement. “In recent years, baseball has developed rapidly in China, which wouldn’t happen without MLB’s dedicated promotion in China for over a decade.”

Tencent will also become the official partner of MLB Baseball Park, a baseball show that travels around China. The show already garners over 3.5 million fans annually. The tech company will also develop and host an MLB Fan Club in China.

Dear GOP:@MLB caves to pressure & moves draft & #AllStarGame out of Georgia on the same week they announce a deal with a company backed by the genocidal Communist Party of #China Why are we still listening to these woke corporate hypocrites on taxes, regulations & anti-trust? https://t.co/GWToVhAZvW — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 2, 2021

Jen Psaki didn’t like the question on the issue:

I guess the answer is no… https://t.co/NSNW2nKRiG — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2021

