73% of US Military Polled by Tactical Gear: Biden Can’t Handle a Russia Conflict

TacticalGear sells military gear to military personnel, and they recently surveyed over 1,500 of their military customers on the developing situation between Russia and Ukraine. Here’s some of what they found:
- 79% of the service members we polled say Biden hasn’t done enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Over 60% of the service members we polled think a Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely
- Over 73% of the service members we polled are “very unconfident” in President Biden’s ability to handle a military conflict with Russia
It’s just a poll of military who buy their gear but it’s interesting.
I’m a Vietnam era veteran who spent my tour in Germany along the Soviet-controlled border during the Cold War. I was a radar air traffic controller who provided GCA approaches to the airfield for U.S. aircraft returning from patrolling the border. We had Russian missiles pointed at us the whole time because we used radar.
Back then, the Soviet Union respected us because they knew what we were capable of if they crossed the border. But now, they know we have a feckless, senile old fart in the White House who has press conferences in the middle of the afternoon so he can eat the early-bird special for dinner and get to bed before his sundowners syndrome kicks in. We’re so screwed!
Thank you so much for your service Dee Dee. And I agree, we’re screwed.