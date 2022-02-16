Raging Leftist Confesses to Hacking GiveSendGo-Worked for US DoD Last Year?

Steve Oatley, the host of Wake Up America, said that the man who says he hacked GiveSendGo, Aubrey Cottle, claimed to have worked as a contractor for the U.S. DoD as recently as last year.

He also worked for Trudeau’s lousy government – allegedly.

All of this is alleged but he is confessing online.

The U.S. DoD is useless and could be hiring criminals. They’re very busy these days with fake systemic racism and anti-white, anti-American Marxism.

Cottle, aka Kirtaner, is alleged to be is a leftist black hat who tries to harm and destroy the lives of people the left hates.

If he’s not concerned about getting arrested, who does he feel is protecting him, or is he lying?

Cottle is the founder of the radical group, Anonymous.

Watch, he’s crazy:

Allegedly, Cottle is also a member of REvil, a Ransomware group that extorts money from companies.

After he doxed innocent trucker donors to get them fired or shunned, people on Twitter doxed him. Sounds fair but he likely doesn’t care.

He’s been doxed but it won’t bother him:

He confessed and, if guilty, he needs to go to prison.

WHERE’S THE FBI?

GiveSendGo founder Jacob Wells told Fox News Digital that some of the actors who seem to have been taking responsibility for hacking into the Freedom Convoy’s fundraising campaign “have histories in some pretty nefarious attacks.” Wells has called on the FBI and governmental investigative agencies in Canada to hunt down these hackers.

“This seems well-orchestrated,” he said Wednesday. “There’s strong political motivations behind this.”

“This is illegal, and these people should be going to jail,” Wells told Fox News Digital. “The FBI — I mean, it’s surprising that we haven’t heard from any investigative services. We will be reaching out ourselves to just see that there’s some investigation into this. This is completely unacceptable.”

It’s really not surprising. The FBI is useless and corrupt. They won’t do anything.


