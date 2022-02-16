Raging Leftist Confesses to Hacking GiveSendGo-Worked for US DoD Last Year?

Steve Oatley, the host of Wake Up America, said that the man who says he hacked GiveSendGo, Aubrey Cottle, claimed to have worked as a contractor for the U.S. DoD as recently as last year.

He also worked for Trudeau’s lousy government – allegedly.

All of this is alleged but he is confessing online.

The U.S. DoD is useless and could be hiring criminals. They’re very busy these days with fake systemic racism and anti-white, anti-American Marxism.

Cottle, aka Kirtaner, is alleged to be is a leftist black hat who tries to harm and destroy the lives of people the left hates.

If he’s not concerned about getting arrested, who does he feel is protecting him, or is he lying?

Cottle is the founder of the radical group, Anonymous.

Watch, he’s crazy:

This is Aubrey Cottle. He hacked GiveSendGo and he doesn’t care if anyone knows it. He’s live on TikTok bragging about doxing and releasing the info that’s currently getting thousands of people fired from their jobs for donating to the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/HJW7BBRc4z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2022

Allegedly, Cottle is also a member of REvil, a Ransomware group that extorts money from companies.

After he doxed innocent trucker donors to get them fired or shunned, people on Twitter doxed him. Sounds fair but he likely doesn’t care.

He’s been doxed but it won’t bother him:

The Hacker named Aubrey Cottle lives in Canada Toronto, his phone number is +1 647-869-1395 and his email is contact@phisher.io

We don’t have his adress name or his car number but we will. Meanwhile we want everyone in Toronto to go and ask for him because someone will know… pic.twitter.com/9etjaVAcs2 — Marc Deslauriers (@MarcGrandeCache) February 16, 2022

He confessed and, if guilty, he needs to go to prison.

WHERE’S THE FBI?

GiveSendGo founder Jacob Wells told Fox News Digital that some of the actors who seem to have been taking responsibility for hacking into the Freedom Convoy’s fundraising campaign “have histories in some pretty nefarious attacks.” Wells has called on the FBI and governmental investigative agencies in Canada to hunt down these hackers.

“This seems well-orchestrated,” he said Wednesday. “There’s strong political motivations behind this.”

“This is illegal, and these people should be going to jail,” Wells told Fox News Digital. “The FBI — I mean, it’s surprising that we haven’t heard from any investigative services. We will be reaching out ourselves to just see that there’s some investigation into this. This is completely unacceptable.”

It’s really not surprising. The FBI is useless and corrupt. They won’t do anything.

