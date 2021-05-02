76,000 criminals set to get early release in Cali and they will vote









California is set to release 76,000 prisoners who will vote and who are clearly one of the pampered voting blocs of the Democrat [Socialist] Party. The number includes violent and repeat offenders.

“More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017. That includes nearly 20,000 inmates who are serving life sentences with the possibility of parole,” The Washington Times reports.

“Under the change, more than 10,000 prisoners convicted of a second serious but nonviolent offense under the state’s “three strikes” law will be eligible for release after serving half their sentences. That’s an increase from the current time-served credit of one-third of their sentence.”

Also as of Saturday, all minimum-security inmates in work camps, including those in firefighting camps, will be eligible for the same month of earlier release for every month they spend in the camp, regardless of the severity of their crime.

The changes were approved by the Office of Administrative Law[lessness]. The recidivism rate of violent criminals is about 64.8%.

They will vote in 2022 and choose who your leaders will be. Many are illegal alien gangsters but they might soon get amnesty under Biden.

