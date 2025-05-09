77% of Palestinians Oppose Disarming Hamas, Only 12% of Gazans Blame Hamas

A new poll by the highly respected Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that there is a continuing decrease in support among Palestinians for the October 7th atrocities, but it is still at 59%.

The first poll taken after the October 7 atrocities was in December 2023, and it found that 82% of “West Bank” Palestinians thought October 7 was a “correct decision.” In March and June 2024, just over 70% of Palestinians there supported it. In September 2024, support dropped to 64%. Now, it’s 59%.

The decreasing support is related to the ever-worsening defeat in Gaza.

As the poll shows (see graph above), support is even lower among Gazans, who are the ones suffering directly from the war. Those there who see the decision as “correct” is now at 37%, having dropped from a high of 71%.

Interestingly, a total of 78% of Gazans blame Israel or the US for “the current suffering of Gazans,” while only 12% blame Hamas. Coupled with that is the finding that 77% of Palestinians overall (and 85% of Palestinians in the PA-controlled “West Bank”!) “oppose the disarmament of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in order to stop the war on Gaza.”

The results are shocking. There is something tragically wrong with people who think anything about October 7 was okay, and don’t understand that their misery is tied to Hamas. We know people can be raised to become sociopathic, and it seems that is a core problem.

Israel isn’t perfect, but they would be happy to live in peace with them. Hamas’s charter is to kill the Jews.

The rap against Israel is that it wins by thoroughly defeating its enemy. Pope Francis wanted the response to be equal, but it’s a war. That’s not how war works. It’s tragic all around.

