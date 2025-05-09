Uh Oh, Joe Biden’s Return to Politics Is to Save His Legacy

Joe Biden began his return to politics three weeks ago to save his legacy, but so far, it has only brought a lot of cringeworthy moments.

His people employed Chris Meagher, a campaign and communications strategist, to do what he does best – hide the facts.

Meagher is the guy you use to cover up perfidy and incompetence. He did that with Lloyd Austin. He hid his hospitalization for quite a while, but it eventually came out, making the administration look like what they were – bad.

Biden wants to spruce up his legacy, such as it is, and remain on stage. His legacy needs a complete overhaul with fake facts, and they seem to think dragging him out of his dementia coma for interviews is a good idea.

Gretchen Whitmer played an instrumental role in booking Biden’s appearance on The View on Thursday. It was his first live interview since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It was god-awful, and Jill had to pinch-hit for him to protect him from himself.

It wasn’t a ghost… @JoeBiden‘s back. The revenge tour is in full swing. First stop was the BBC—today, it’s @TheView. After a little trouble finding his seat, he called the country sexist. Biden said he knew @KamalaHarris was going down. Remember—he only endorsed her as payback… pic.twitter.com/xUW3HMY0Ha — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 9, 2025



He’s taking on Trump. Joe called him a “loser.”

Deep thought, Joe.

Caitlin Legacki, a Democrat consultant, told Politico:

“If he’s doing these interviews and he’s having a lot of the same verbal gaffes, there should be a conversation if continuing to do interviews helps or hurts him. But if Biden goes and does the interviews, we see a rested and relaxed and thoughtful Biden, that could play very well.”

That didn’t happen during his BBC interview.

I can’t stop thinking about this @Gutfeldfox monologue from The Five last night about Biden’s BBC interview. “We can’t forget about the abomination of this presidency.” He absolutely NAILS it. pic.twitter.com/8JN8dYWMJ1 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 8, 2025

Ashley Eitenne, a Democratic strategist, thinks his re-emergence is a great idea.

“I celebrate Joe Biden leveraging his own platform and stature … to lift up and expose the truth about our current leadership and the dangers of where we’re headed, not just as a nation, but as a world,” she said. “This is not a moment for anyone to shrink.”

Many Democrats know it’s not.

The Alex Thompson/Jake Tapper book about Biden is coming out next week, and it’s going to be a disaster for Democrats.

Mark Halperin revealed that the Biden family is running out of money, so they sent the poor old guy out to make money.

Biden’s Legacy Per Sen. Kennedy

