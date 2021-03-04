78% of mail-in ballots found fraudulent in Aberdeen, Mississippi









Judge Jeff Weill ordered a new runoff election for the Ward 1 Alderman in Aberdeen Mississippi after he found that 78% of mail-in ballots proved fraudulent. The notary Dallas Jones was arrested and charged with voter fraud.

How can this be? There is no voter fraud and Dallas a Democrat too.

THE STORY

In the sixty-four-page order, Judge Jeff Weill not only calls for a new election but also finds evidence of fraud and criminal activity, in how absentee ballots were handled, how votes were counted, and the actions by some at the polling place.

In his ruling, the judge said that sixty-six of eighty-four absentee ballots cast in the June runoff were not valid and should never have been counted.

Judge Weill found many irregularities with absentee ballots. He issued a bench warrant for notary Dallas Jones, who notarized absentee ballots. During a hearing, Jones admitted violating notary duties.

“When you have an absentee ballot, there’s an envelope, you vote, fold the ballot, put it in an envelope, lick the flap, sign across the flap, then notary signs your election certificate, she testified that she didn’t sign in front of anybody, didn’t see anybody sign it, she just notarized it, just stamped them,” said Lydia Quarles, attorney for Robert Devaull.

The judge also found that 83 regular ballots were counted without being initialed by election workers.

Judge Weill also said there was clear evidence of voter intimidation and harassment at the polling place on election day.

Ward 1 must be quite the place.

