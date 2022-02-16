7K U.S. Doctors Sidelined Yearly by Foreigners in Taxpayer-Funded Residencies

Every year, more than 7,000 American citizens and green card-holders lose out on United States taxpayer-funded residencies to foreign nationals, according to bombshell congressional testimony.

Kevin Lynn with Doctors Without Jobs handed the data to the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship on Tuesday.

“Each year, over 7,000 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent resident medical graduate physicians — with include seniors and prior-year graduates — do not match for a medical residency, all of whom are qualified, ready, and willing doctors who have been sidelined and are waiting to serve their communities now,” Lynn said:

“I know of at least several that I can tell you … we talk about suicide, well imagine you’re saddled with over $400,000 in debt and your income is from Uber as well as working a job that might be paying $15 an hour,” Lynn said.

“Failure to prioritize Americans is emblematic of our medical establishment preferring to import foreign healthcare workers instead of making necessary investments that would broaden medical education and improve our healthcare infrastructure,” Lynn said:

“Every area of American endeavor has been impacted by relentless importation of foreign workers starting with lower-paying work, seasonal hospitality workers, and then onto manufacturing to technology workers and now, to doctors who spend at least eight years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to practice the healing arts — a very specialized profession — only to be sidelined and saddled with debt they are unlikely to be able to pay off if they can’t practice medicine.”

“You can’t have a playing field where people from India can score high on an exam and have a preference while we are driving Uber and doing Amazon Flex in order to pay our bills,” an unmatched American doctor said at the time.

Rather than prioritizing unmatched American doctors, Republicans and Democrats alike have backed plans to import tens of thousands more foreign nationals to take doctor and nursing jobs at U.S. hospitals.

As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) noted in the hearing, more than 10,000 American doctors remain unmatched for residencies, while about 10,000 healthcare workers have been fired in recent months over Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandates.

“That’s 20,000 right there and yet we’re told the only answer is to import more foreign nationals,” McClintock said.

