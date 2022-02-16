BLM Newspaper Columnist, Anti-Gun Dem Commie Tries to Kill Dem Candidate

A BLM newspaper columnist named Quintez Brown, who was actively anti-gun, tried to kill a Democrat running for office. He touts revolutionary communism and wants to defund the police. He was a violence prevention advocate (for everyone else, obviously). Of course, he wants to defund the police. They get in the way when he is trying to shoot people.

Quintez Brown tried to kill Craig Greenburg who is running for Louisville mayor.

When Dems run out of Republicans, they can shoot each other and will.

He got into the headquarters and just started shooting.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters Monday morning in Butchertown, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said late Monday.

HE WORKED FOR THE COURIER-JOURNAL, OF COURSE, HE DID

Ironically, he was an intern and editorial columnist for the Courier-Journal. The media loves radicals.

His family was critical of the Louisville Metro Police Department during the investigation and said police were “ill-equipped” in helping to locate Brown. His parents told local media at the time that their son could possibly be going through a mental health crisis and pleaded with the public to help find him.

Yeah, right, not his fault, he went through a mental health crisis. He had the whole thing PLANNED OUT!

THE PARTIES ARE EXPENDABLE SO WE’RE GOING TO SHOOT THEM?

Last month, Brown wrote a Medium post touting communism and revolution.

“The revolutionary consciousness of the masses must understand that the struggle against the negative forces of genocide and fascism will not end at the ballot box of the ruling class,” he wrote. “Attempting to get within one of the two major parties has caused our leaders to become co-opted with their interests shunted to the background. They have become expendable.”

We don’t have a motive yet but we’re willing to guess he thought Mr. Greenburg was expendable.

WATCH HIM WITH CRAZY JOY

BREAKING: Here is alleged domestic terrorist Quintez Brown on Joy Reid in 2018 calling for gun control. He was arrested for shooting at a mayoral candidate in Louisville yesterdaypic.twitter.com/XGAKZvECsv — Truckistani Underground Poso 🚛 (@JackPosobiec) February 15, 2022

HE’S THE MAN



