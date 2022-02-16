Tyrannizer Trudeau Once Supported Farmers Clogging Roads in a Capital

by N & M

Remember when Canadian PM Trudeau supported a massive protest that shut down a nation’s capital? The NY Times remembered and called out the hypocrisy.

JUSTIN THE UNJUST

A little over a year ago, he offered his and his nation’s support for similar protests halfway around the world

In a piece from the Times’ editorial board Thursday, the paper called out Trudeau for backing a protest by farmers in India that clogged major roads in New Delhi while attacking his own citizens for a peaceful protest that has blocked roads in Ottawa.

When the Indian farmers kept traffic from moving on the capital’s highways, Trudeau didn’t rip them for being a danger to their people. Instead, he went out of his way to laud the protesters and say he had their backs — much to the chagrin of the Indian government.

Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest,” Justin the Unjust declared, prompting India’s foreign ministry to blast the remarks as “ill-informed,” the BBC reported.

“Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country,” ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. “It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”

The Times also noted that “[b]y the standards of mass protests around the world, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ snarling Downtown Ottawa ranks [is] a nuisance.”

“The number of protesters, about 8,000 at their peak, is modest; there have been no serious injuries or altercations, the truckers stopped blaring their horns after residents got a temporary court injunction against them, and most Canadians support neither the truckers nor their cause,” the Times continued. “Yet what’s happening in Canada deserves close attention in the United States and across the world.”

