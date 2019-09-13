8 of the Very Best Moments at the Vicious Dem Debate

The moderators of last night’s debates ranged in ability. Open Borders Jorge Ramos was concerned about deportations and hit Biden with that. Jorge wants none. The Democratic candidates were repeatedly warned to not attack each other before the debates, but they went at each other from the very beginning. Most were trying to knock Biden out. It was vicious.

Unfortunately, Biden’s performance might eventually knock himself out.

Former Vice President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders had some testy moments.

Senators Sanders and Warren have a pact to lay off each other as representatives of the communistic wing of the party. Warren seemed content to let the other candidates beat up Joe.

BIDEN, WARREN, SANDERS

Sanders and Warren said Obamacare left too many uninsured as they push for a program that will take 150 Americans off their healthcare. Biden wants to stick with Obamacare, which is the most moderate stance he has taken on the campaign trail.

“I think — I know that [Warren] says she’s for Bernie, well, I’m for Barack,” Biden had said early in the night. “I think the ObamaCare worked.”

Sanders, badly in need of cough drops, fiercely pushed back on that statement. “Now let’s be clear, Joe,” Sanders said. “We are spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on Earth.”

“This is America,” said Biden.

“Yeah, but Americans don’t want to pay twice as much as other countries,” Sanders shot back. “And [other countries] guarantee health care to all people … What people want is cost-effective health care.” Watch the prickly exchange below. Jeva Lange

Bernie Sanders: “We are spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on earth.” Joe Biden: “This is America.” “Yeah, but Americans don’t want to pay twice as much as other countries.” https://t.co/INdRXlIwFs #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hrYzxLgXiC — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2019

The harangue began with Warren calling for Medicare-for-All, a completely unaffordable plan with free healthcare, dental, pharmacy, longterm care for all. Biden stood by with an enigmatic, mocking grin.

Biden is running as Barack Obama and really only said he would build on Obamacare. His argument was mostly, “This is America.”

On the campaign trail, Biden has called for the complete elimination of all fossil fuels and promises to spend trillions. He’s a fan of the Green New Deal which turns over the government and society to Democrats. He has taken very far-left stands on a number of other issues.

CASTRO AND BIDEN

One problem he has is his penchant for saying whatever he thinks the people want to hear, but due to his medical problems, whatever they may be, he can’t remember from one minute to the next.

Julian Castro called him out on that and was harsh at other times. Castro eliminated himself for his lack of kindness, but the concern with Biden is his lying.

Julián Castro tangles with Joe Biden on health care. Biden: “They do not have to buy in.” Castro: “You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in … Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” https://t.co/EAl4Dalfwv #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/CKEGYGrhxF — Deena Zeina Zaru ‍ (@Deena_Zaru) September 13, 2019

BIDEN AND RECORD PLAYERS

At one point, Biden was asked about segregation. He was asked about inequality in schools, touched on giving teachers a raise and ended up including record players in his answer.

He said something about bringing social workers into the home to tell them how to “raise their children.” His answer was to “play the radio, make sure the television, excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, th..th..phone, make sure the kids hear words, a kid coming from a very poor school, er…er…uh, have a very poor background, will hear 4 million words fewer spoken by the time they get there.”

Got it?

.@JoeBiden: “Make sure you have the record player on at night” pic.twitter.com/A0EGxorodm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

WARREN AS AN AIRHEAD

For her part, Warren thinks terrorists need jobs, despite the fact that it’s been proven many terrorists are educated and do have jobs.

Airhead socialist who wants to be President https://t.co/pItepmG2u1 — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) September 13, 2019

ANDREW YANG AND THE ASIAN DOCTORS

Andrew Yang said at the outset, “I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight. My campaign is going to give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year.”

Okay.

But his best line was about his particular race-related talent. He’s Asian so he knows a lot of doctors.

WOW! Andrew Yang said “ I’m Asian so I know a lot of Doctors” IN THAT CASE! I’m BLACK SO I know a lot of People that make Fried Chicken!#DemDebate #DemDebates #AndrewYang #DemDebateTSU pic.twitter.com/QZNpcaghxd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 13, 2019

I’m white so I know a lot about suntan lotions.

BETO REPORTS A STATE REP FOR A DEATH THREAT

Beto, Robert Francis O’Rourke, a phony Irishman, hates America and he will take our guns. That last stance got a state rep in trouble.

Want to see how terrifyingly radical the modern Democratic Party has become?

Beta O’Rourke says on live TV:

– The 4th Of July is a sham

– America’s founding is slavery

– America is fundamentally racist

– White supremacist in the WH

– Full Reparations *Audience of Dems ROAR* pic.twitter.com/4lurWlxtTi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 13, 2019

Beto is going to take all our semi-automatic rifles. He’s calling rifles, ‘weapons of war.’ The fake Hispanic reported lawmaker Briscoe Cain for a death threat although he was joking. Cain should not have said it, of course, he’s a target now.

.@BetoORourke says his campaign contacted the FBI about Texas lawmaker @BriscoeCain saying “my AR15 is ready for you” pic.twitter.com/T9FuZfQHBk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

Any confiscation program ultimately rests on government having a monopoly on violence https://t.co/Mkjrod4VgL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

ST. PETE PONTIFICATES, CALLS HALF THE COUNTRY RACISTS

St. Pete the Holy mayor of downtrodden South Bend, listened to Jorge’s question, full of lies, and said Trump supporters are basically racists.

Pete Buttigieg also claims that the only people who support Trump are ones who do not know any immigrants, but Trump’s wife is an immigrant.

THE MOMENT THE HARRIS MUSIC HAD DIED

Kamala Harris was called out for her many transformations. She’s all over the place.

Finally, take her out of her misery. https://t.co/akXkLdRjAQ — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) September 13, 2019

THE AMERICAN DREAM

Here at the Sentinel, we prefer the man who talks of the American Dream and delivers with a better economy.

President @realDonaldTrump speaks at GOP retreat: “But we also need to prepare for the coming fight because the traditions and beliefs that have made the American dream possible are under attack like never before.” https://t.co/miV59E8g0X pic.twitter.com/e6FX8WxYVM — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2019

