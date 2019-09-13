#DerangedDebates Biden was confused, had teeth issues

By
S.Noble
-
0

Overall, the debates were just crazy with each candidate trying to outdo the other on how much they would intrude on our liberties. Joe Biden is the frontrunner so we thought we’d put his key moments up first.

DENTURE TROUBLE

Last debate, it was his bleeding eyes, now it’s his teeth coming out of his mouth.

TWO MINUTES IS A LONG TIME TO REMEMBER BS

The big topic of the night during these awful debates was Julian Castro reminding Joe Biden who couldn’t remember what he said two minutes before.

Julian Castro was pushing for strong healthcare for all with automatic buy-in. Joe Biden said they wouldn’t have to buy-in to his plan although he said they would have to buy-in two minutes before.

Castro spurred a loud collective groan from he audience when he called him out on it.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden.

“I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy — you’re forgetting that.”

THIS NEXT STATEMENT DIDN’T GO WELL

Record player? What is he saying?

Instant Fact check: WRONG!

When asked about deportation under Barack Obama, Biden said, “I’m the Vice President of the United States.” He was confused.

FREE THE NON-VIOLENT CRIMINALS NOW

This was his craziest moment. He’s letting half the criminals out of jail.

Joe thinks non-violent criminals shouldn’t be in jail. That would be quite a boon for criminals, especially thieves, drug dealers, white collar criminals. Let them all out, man! He must have engaged in a mind meld with Ocasio-Cortez before he went up on stage.

President Bernie

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the president of the United States Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate.

During a heated debate over Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, Biden referred to Sanders as “the president” before referring to him by his actual title.

Biden also lies to Americans.

They did all of those things.

Joe predicts pulling troops out of Iraq would be a disaster so they did it.

Biden appeared confused on guns.

Finally, he thinks the is funny