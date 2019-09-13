DerangedDebates Biden was confused, had teeth issues

Overall, the debates were just crazy with each candidate trying to outdo the other on how much they would intrude on our liberties. Joe Biden is the frontrunner so we thought we’d put his key moments up first.

DENTURE TROUBLE

Last debate, it was his bleeding eyes, now it’s his teeth coming out of his mouth.

What is Joe Biden doing here with his mouth? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qLpcifeAgL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2019

TWO MINUTES IS A LONG TIME TO REMEMBER BS

The big topic of the night during these awful debates was Julian Castro reminding Joe Biden who couldn’t remember what he said two minutes before.

Julian Castro was pushing for strong healthcare for all with automatic buy-in. Joe Biden said they wouldn’t have to buy-in to his plan although he said they would have to buy-in two minutes before.

Castro spurred a loud collective groan from he audience when he called him out on it.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden.

“I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy — you’re forgetting that.”

Julián Castro tangles with Joe Biden on health care. Biden: “They do not have to buy in.” Castro: “You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in … Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” https://t.co/EAl4Dalfwv #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/CKEGYGrhxF — Deena Zeina Zaru 👩🏻‍💻 (@Deena_Zaru) September 13, 2019

THIS NEXT STATEMENT DIDN’T GO WELL

Record player? What is he saying?

.@JoeBiden: “Make sure you have the record player on at night” pic.twitter.com/A0EGxorodm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

Instant Fact check: WRONG!

When asked about deportation under Barack Obama, Biden said, “I’m the Vice President of the United States.” He was confused.

.@JoeBiden: “I’m the Vice President of the United States” pic.twitter.com/Z3LB9nf5Pe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2019

FREE THE NON-VIOLENT CRIMINALS NOW

This was his craziest moment. He’s letting half the criminals out of jail.

Joe thinks non-violent criminals shouldn’t be in jail. That would be quite a boon for criminals, especially thieves, drug dealers, white collar criminals. Let them all out, man! He must have engaged in a mind meld with Ocasio-Cortez before he went up on stage.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ODufiEWKKm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 13, 2019

President Bernie

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the president of the United States Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate.

During a heated debate over Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, Biden referred to Sanders as “the president” before referring to him by his actual title.

Biden also lies to Americans.

WATCH: Joe Biden lies about not locking unaccompanied children in cages while Obama was president. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/xJpXjF84Op — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 13, 2019

They did all of those things.

.@JoeBiden: We didn’t lock people in cages and separate families… Uh, Joe? Even Snopes caught your lie! pic.twitter.com/v0yUfhAdlM — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 13, 2019

Joe predicts pulling troops out of Iraq would be a disaster so they did it.

Joe Biden says he and the Obama admin “predicted” that the situation in Iraq would be a disaster when they pulled U.S. troops out and they did it anyways #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1nOIuRE1VW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2019

Biden appeared confused on guns.

Kamala Harris says she’d extend executive privilege to pass more strict gun control. Biden responds: “Let’s be constitutional. We have a constitution!” pic.twitter.com/JAptrrQlNe — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 13, 2019

Finally, he thinks the is funny