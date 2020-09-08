8-year-old Girl Murdered in Chicago. Where are Biden & BLM?

An 8-year-old girl was murdered in Chicago on Monday. Fifty-one people were shot, and the little black girl was one of 10 people killed in the city over the long holiday weekend.



Where is Joe Biden? Where is BLM?



Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter claim they want to stop the killing of blacks, but apparently they only care if the black person is killed by police. The life of a black girl killed in an ambush doesn’t matter.



The child was sitting in a car with three adults at a traffic light when another car pulled up behind them. When the light turned green, someone in the car fired multiple rounds into the car, hitting the girl and two of the other occupants. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Will there be a two-hour long TV broadcast of the little girl’s funeral?



Will there be a large color mural of the child’s portrait with angel wings and a halo?



Where are the protesters rioting in the streets over her murder?



Or will her murder be nothing more than a statistic on a police spreadsheet?



WHERE’S JOE BIDEN?



Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden called for an investigation after police shot a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. At the time of the shooting, Jacob Black had warrants out for his arrest for sexual assault and other serious charges. Biden said the police “must be held accountable.” The shooting sparked violent protests in Kenosha and in cities across America.



At a speech in a nearly empty Kenosha church, Joe Biden told reporters he met with the family of Jacob Black for more than an hour. Biden wore a mask during the speech and spoke in almost a whisper. “Fear doesn’t solve problems, only hope does.” he said.



Biden used the racial justice forum to discuss raising taxes. He said he could lay out his tax plan, but he “won’t now, because they’ll shoot me.” Paranoia is a symptom of dementia. And it’s an unfortunate comment in a speech about the shooting of a town resident.



WHERE’S BLM?



So we know where Biden has been. What about Black Lives Matter?



The Chicago chapter of BLM released a statement on August 11th. Unfortunately, it had nothing to do with the murder of blacks by other blacks in the city. It was all about being able to riot and loot in the city without interference from the mayor or the police.



Chicago BLM organizer Ariel Atkins said, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure a person eats.” Last time I checked, none of those store sell food.



“Justice for Families” is a volunteer group within Black Lives Matter of Chicago. They work with families impacted by police violence. They also fight for justice for the families and their loved ones. Too bad they don’t provide the same services for the families and loved ones of murdered black children in Chicago.



BLM has been inauspiciously silent when it comes to the rampant murders of blacks in urban cities like Chicago. Black-on-black crime has gone largely unnoticed and unaddressed. The focus has been entirely on the police. Convicted felons and violent career criminals have been held up as victims and heroes.



I guess the lives of innocent little black children murdered in Chicago don’t matter to Joe Biden or Black Live Matter.



By the way, the little girl’s name is Dajore Wilson. Not that Biden or BLM care.





