Candace Owens “mops the floor” with Cardi B

Candace Owens responds to Cardi B after Owens criticized Joe Biden sitting down with Card B. Officer Tatum says Owens mopped the floor with Cardi B. Ben Shapiro said basically the same things that Candace Owens said.

What happened is this. On Sunday, Candace Owens posted a clip of her appearance on Ben Shapiro’s ‘Sunday Special.’ Owens supported Shapiro’s take on rapper Cardi B’s vulgar hit song “WAP.” She also said that the Democratic Party was “pandering” when they arranged for the rapper to have a sit-down interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that [Ben Shapiro] was 100% correct about [Cardi B] and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go,” Owens posted to her Twitter account on Sunday, captioning a clip from the show.

“I completely agree with your assessment about Cardi B,” Owens told Shapiro. “It is one of the biggest insults — if black Americans are not insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was gonna do an interview with Cardi B? Do we have nothing better to offer?”

“You’re pandering,” Owens said of the Democrats and Biden. “You look at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay this is an illiterate person … they think she’s cool, she’s hip, just by sitting here and taking this interview, black people will vote for me.’ It’s basically saying, ‘black people, you are stupid, you are dumb.’”

Cardi B, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, claimed she had to publicly support Biden because her sister’s girlfriend was allegedly “harassed” by a man in a “Make America Great Again” hat. She also thinks her musical popularity makes her a good interviewer of a presidential candidate.

Owens said what most people believe – she was chosen because she’s popular but dumb.

Cardi then said something about Owen’s unborn child: “Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry a** p****yyy.” Owens then talked about Planned Parenthood, an unborn baby killing organization founded by Margaret Sanger, a racial eugenist.

Cardi took to Instagram to post a video about Owens, and Owens did the same in response.

“Joe Biden sat down with me to speak with me,” the rapper says in the video. “You know that interview. Two weeks ago, Fox News was really talking s*** about me too because Joe Biden sat down with me to do the interview.”

“But let me tell you something … why wouldn’t Joe Biden want to sit down with me, Cardi B? I have millions of followers and I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country and the number one song in the United Kingdom. I have the number one song in Australia. I got the number one song in New Zealand. I’m heard all around the world. So, just like I can make people pop their p**** and have a good time and make them feel like a bad b****, I could also encourage millions of followers to go vote.”

“Now you’re saying that Joe Biden is pandering ’cause he’s using a popular figure like me?” she added. “But your president, the guy that you f***ing love so much, he panders as well.”

“Dear [Cardi B]. You know nothing,” Owens captioned the post. “Stop using your platform to call for more black deaths. Stop lying about Trump. Stop supporting Joe Biden who supported segregation and the mass incarceration of black men. I’m almost six months pregnant but got the time to rip you a new WAP.”

“You are uneducated when it comes to politics,” Owens says in the video, adding that she did not mean to “offend” Cardi but believes Biden was indeed using her and think she’s “an idiot.”

Cardi B responded on video on this link (warning tough language).

Candace Owens explained to Cardi B again, mopping the floor with her yet again, but she’s only stating the obvious — Cardi B knows nothing about politics yet she rails about that which she knows nothing about: