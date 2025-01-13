8 Years & A Day Since Tapper Planted the Seed of the Russia Hoax

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Jake Tapper, Karl, Bernstein, Jim Sciutto, and Evan Perez dropped an article at CNN based on BuzzFeed’s report of the fake dossier, titled Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him.

It began, “Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operators claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings to CNN.”

The entire article, which we have linked here, sounds very official, as if investigative work went into it.

One paragraph says, “The classified briefing last week was represented by four of the senior most senior US intelligence chiefs – director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers. Allegedly, they told the president-elect about this because such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress and other government officials in Washington, multiple sources, Tennessee, CNN.

One paragraph stepped it up so Congress would demand to see it:

Sources tell CNN that these same allegations about communications between the Trump campaign and the Russians, mentioned in classified briefings for congressional leaders last year, prompted then-Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid to send a letter to FBI Director Comey in October, in which he wrote, “It has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government – a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States.”

The purpose of it was to begin to cast suspicions on the President-elect and whet the public’s appetite to know the details.

The Fake Dossier

There’s a lot more, and you can read the article, but we now know that Hillary Clinton‘s close apparatchiks planned the dossier. Her DNC paid them to come up with dirt by any means necessary. It was written from clearly fraudulent information by a very compromised Russian tied to the Kremlin, who later admitted he made it up.

To make it believable, they found a Trump-hating ex-MI-6 agent named Christopher Steele to put it together.

It was written so that some could never be proven or disproven, but most could be and were disproven. Every bit of it was fake and paid for by Democrats. These intel officials, who have since been caught in other lies, including the Russian Disinformation memo about the laptop, knew this and got away with it. It is interesting to know that James Comey said he was a communist in his early days, and John Brennan voted for a communist by his own words.

The Federal Election Commission fined the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the infamous and discredited Russian “dossier.” They funded the creation of the dossier and lied about it. The document was used to smear Donald Trump weeks before he won the 2016 presidential election.

The election agency said that Clinton and the DNC violated strict rules on describing expenditures of payments funneled to the opposition research firm Fusion GPS through their law firm, The Washington Examiner reports.

If the tables were turned, Trump would have been imprisoned for it. They tried to imprison him in Manhattan for a fake campaign violation charge.

Eight years ago today, Jake Tapper planted the seeds of the Russia collusion hoax in the media. Until then, the media avoided the story because it was so obviously fabricated. But Tapper got a fake news hook from Comey and ran with it, giving the hoax a fake veneer of legitimacy. https://t.co/X3xqqRzd3f — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 11, 2025

