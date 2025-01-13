“Nero Newsom” & “Alarming Symptoms of a Society Gone Mad”

Victor Davis Hanson “It’s something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb.” He added that it’s “the alarming symptoms of a society gone mad.”

“It was a total systems collapse from the idea of not spending money on irrigation, storage, water, fire prevention, and forest management, a viable insurance industry, a DEI hierarchy, you put it all together, and it’s something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb.”

“Gavin Newsom was fiddling; he’s almost Nero Newsom. And this has been something that is just unimaginable.”

Back to the 19th-Century

“The systems breakdown. And to finish, what we’re seeing in California is a state with 40 million people. And yet the people who run it feel that it should return to a 19th-century pastoral condition. They are de-civilizing the state, de-industrializing the state, and de-farming the state. But they’re not telling the 40 million people that their lifestyles will have to revert back to the 19th century when you had no protection from fire.”

“You didn’t have enough water in California; you didn’t have enough power; you didn’t pump oil. So we are deliberately making these decisions not to develop energy, not to develop a timber industry, not to protect the insurance industry, not to protect houses and property. And we’re doing it in almost a purely nihilistic fashion.”

“And Karen Bass should resign. She came to the airport back from Africa. She had nothing to say. She was confronted at the airport. Why were you in Africa? Why did you cut the fire department? They cut the fire department by almost $18 million. They gave fire protective equipment to Ukraine’s first responders. And she had nothing to say. She had nothing to say because she couldn’t say anything.”

“I don’t want to be too pessimistic or bleak tonight, but this is one of the most alarming symptoms of a society gone mad.”

“And if this continues, and if this were to spread to other states, we would become a third-world country if we’re not in parts already.”

Watch:

Newsom needs to go, but California Democrats like him for some reason. He has nice hair, greasy, but nice.

NEW: Nero Newsom again says he wants answers. He’s then asked if the buck stops with him as the Governor of California. He responds with word salad. pic.twitter.com/qTkBmaWRRk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email