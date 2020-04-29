Dossier lies, smears, leaks aided by John McCain & the FBI knew

As the president of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton said in July, there were multiple copies of the infamous dossier. Why did they have several versions? One reason is John McCain and the FBI certainly knew all about it. The dossier and the probe were a sham.

“New documents received by Judicial Watch reveal that the late Arizona senator, John McCain, was “implicated” in the leaking of the “fraudulent” Steele dossier. As discovered in recent Judicial Watch findings, his office’s “edited” version of the dossier is but one of several, likely “four to five different versions” of the dossier which was sent to Comey’s FBI in late 2016,” Fitton said.

Basically, “McCain was a leaker trying to spread anti-Trump sentiment with that smear,” Fitton states. Furthermore, the documents show that “the FBI knew that McCain was leaking this all over the place, but they didn’t tell the court the extent of that.” Contradicting court filings released last year which “show the Arizona Republican senator had shared the dossier with several media outlets,” the FBI, in Fitton’s words, “was vague as to whether he was even responsible.”

Watch the clip outlining the leaks, smears, and deception the FBI had to know about: