Little Kim’s Sending Senescent Joe Messages with Missiles

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday. This came a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their combined military exercises. It was the first in more than four years.

The missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Fox News.

Kim’s sending a message.

The United States has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea conducts a new nuclear test. Nut the prospects for further U.N. Security Council measures appear dim.

Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its latest ballistic tests on May 25, which included an ICBM flown on a medium-range trajectory and two short-range weapons, according to CBS.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was informed the missiles landed outside of his country’s exclusive economic zone. He called the launches a threat to peace. South Korea’s National Security Council convened to discuss the North Korean activities.

“The US and South Korea fired eight missiles today after North Korea launched a similar number during tests the day before, which had set an annual record under Kim Jong Un“.

The world is on fire under Bidenistas.

Related