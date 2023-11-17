80% of Palestinians Want Israel Annihilated Over Two-States

From October 31 to November 7, the Arab World for Research and Development surveyed 668 Palestinians in the West Bank in the Gaza Strip during the fourth week of the ongoing Gaza war. They conducted face-to-face interviews across the West Bank and in shelters and households in the three governates. It included equal representation of men and women.

In a recent Palestinian poll, 75% support the October 7 massacre, and another 76% view Hamas positively. The most shocking numbers are 80% who support the annihilation of Israel over the two-state solution.

Two Democrat congresspeople, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, have called for taking in Gazan refugees. However, this poll shows that 98.2% view America negatively.

And 64% don’t like Iran.

It doesn’t sound like we should take even one Gazan Palestinian. They are taught from early childhood to hate and kill. Yet, they’re here as we know, and our borders are open.

This is the first poll I’ve seen of Palestinians (Gaza & WB) since 10/7. 75% support the 10/7 massacre. 76% have a positive view of Hamas. 98.2% have a negative view of America Interestingly, 64% have a negative view of Iran. https://t.co/rmMrMzVIiI pic.twitter.com/8pBaTL3XTX — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

According to Axios, the number of U.S. voters who sympathize with Palestinians more than Israelis has slightly grown since near the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday. Still, 54% sympathize with Israel over Hamas, which is still shockingly inadequate. It was 61% months ago. However, 72% said Hamas is more responsible than Israel for the current fighting in the Middle East.

We now live in a country with a large number of people who think supporting a terrorist group makes sense.

Anyone who saw this poll in March isn’t surprised by what’s going on. The Progressive Left hates Jews and Israel.

When the Unite the Right rally in Charleston took place to preserve the statues of Confederate soldiers, the progressive left was screaming out Nazi-like, anti-Semitic comments as much as the small number of Nazis. Some of the Progressives made comments like, Wow, we agree with them.

Related