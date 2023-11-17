Speaker Johnson Releases All the J6 Tapes

M Dowling
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-L) had promised to make all the January 6th surveillance tapes available to the public, and he did it. The tapes are now available online in the CHA Subcommittee Reading Room.

“Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans,” wrote Johnson. The limited release of footage to Tucker Carlson earlier in the year led to significant controversy.

There are 42,000 hours of tapes, not 14,000. If Speaker Johnson could get these released so quickly, why couldn’t Kevin McCarthy?

President Trump responded with congratuations:


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

About time! Hope some stupid judge does not interfere.

