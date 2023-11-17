Speaker Johnson Releases All the J6 Tapes

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-L) had promised to make all the January 6th surveillance tapes available to the public, and he did it. The tapes are now available online in the CHA Subcommittee Reading Room.

“Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans,” wrote Johnson. The limited release of footage to Tucker Carlson earlier in the year led to significant controversy.

There are 42,000 hours of tapes, not 14,000. If Speaker Johnson could get these released so quickly, why couldn’t Kevin McCarthy?

Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

This is why the Democrats and Legacy Media didn’t want people seeing the January 6 tapes. pic.twitter.com/vdxGBnKJCP — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 17, 2023

BREAKING: Newly released January 6 tapes show Capitol Police unfazed by “insurrectionists.” pic.twitter.com/d1zcBQGB9O — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 17, 2023

President Trump responded with congratuations:

JANUARY 6: TAPES REVEALED President Donald J. Trump posted the following in regard to news that Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson), released all of the January 6th tapes. “Congratulations to Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson for having the Courage and… pic.twitter.com/6STRAc2wpu — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 17, 2023

Related