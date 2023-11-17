Hardcore Leftist Michael Rappaport Might Vote for “P** D***” Trump

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

Things are looking pretty bad for Joe Biden when actor Michael Rappaport is considering voting for the man he hates to get this place straightened out. Lots of truth in what he’s saying in the clips, and who thought the day would come when he sounds like a conservative?

[Sorry for his language. That’s how he talks.]

However, I wouldn’t get too excited. I don’t believe Democrats are serious about running Joe Biden. Gavin Newsom is traipsing around like a candidate, most recently meeting with CCP dictator Xi Jinping, with whom he has similar values, and he has dug into national issues. He’d be a disaster as president, as he has been in San Francisco and California, in general, but he could win. That’s especially true if he picks Michelle Obama as his running mate.

Hardcore leftist actor Michael Rappaport spends an enormous amount of time on social media trashing Donald Trump in the most vulgar language imaginable. Now, he is saying, “Voting for Trump is on the table.” He said that he might have to vote for “p** D***” Donald Trump to get everything under control. He said if Biden gets us into war with Iran, he’d vote for Trump.

No one has Trump Derangement Syndrome worse than Michael Rappaport.

He’s really waking up. He said if this involved Black American hostages, everyone would be demanding the return of every hostage, and they’d be saying they better come back “safe and sound” and “pristine.” No one would be calling for a ceasefire.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
14 seconds ago

Leftist lunatic.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz