80,000 people ‘checked-out Biden’ left behind? He even left service dogs

















A reporter asked Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby about the roughly 80,000 SIVs (people who helped America) they left behind. Kirby said he couldn’t verify the number and sounded as uncaring and dense as usual.

REPORTER: “That leaves more than 80,000 SIV’s and their family members left behind. Does the Pentagon see that as a success? Leaving 80,000 people, SIV’s who worked alongside our troops, behind?” pic.twitter.com/RdwOUJxq3m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2021

General McKenzie wanted to get an early start and left these people at the gate. He wanted to please his “generous hosts” no doubt. We hear the Taliban are really nice to work with.

At the gates of the airport waiting for them to open as promised. Yet US mil ldrs(?) say “no one made it there”. Was that part of the Taliban deal: we’ll funnel them to you w false promises, you make it imposs to pass & no more images of desperate Afghans flooding the runway, pic.twitter.com/vGf9B3NNQM — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 31, 2021

Women and girls left behind.

Trapped outside the airport in Kabul like so many others, women in Afghanistan please for help… pic.twitter.com/HdKPaZyoA8 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

The ‘generous hosts’ are reportedly going around from house-to-house killing people.

From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American. pic.twitter.com/KzbLALKxGy — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

We stuck it to our allies too.

More and more of my contacts in Kabul are dropping off the radar — people who served Canada, who we left behind. Apologist journalists may use gov’t briefing notes to write glowing defences of Canada’s bungled evacuation, but the truth from Kabul is far more heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/5Nd5D1TSri — (@BryanPassifiume) August 29, 2021

Mission accomplished. Biden got out and made the world a lot worse.

PBS’ Amna Nawaz on Biden’s “chaotic” Afghanistan withdrawal: “people on the ground are terrified…tens of thousands of people feel they’re being left behind and they don’t have a path out” pic.twitter.com/FGNm3bbWs4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2021

A former special ops man had a plane and the service dogs. He was forced to release them. More cruelty from the party of love and caring.

These are service members Biden left behind. Dogs are considered unclean in Islam. What do you think will happen to them? https://t.co/wux42Yk7jl — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 30, 2021

US military left behind dozens of service dogs in Afghanistan. The nonprofit org ‘Veteran Sheepdogs of America’ are working to evacuate the animals. pic.twitter.com/58EbrLUiz3 — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) August 31, 2021

