Trudeau explains what the elite learned from the COV crisis

















Look at this clip because it applies to the entire Western World. We all complied like obedient little scared children and now the Left will do it again for everything they want to control. Read works! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a tyrant, said that he will apply what he learned from the COV crisis and apply it to the climate crisis, housing crisis, reconciliation, jobs, and so on. These are crises he caused, but instead of changing course, he will do more of it.

All he needs is complete control. He is of the elite. This is The Great Reset.

The Great Reset will put the world back under totalitarian rule by eliminating basic freedoms in an effort to empower the global elite.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: “What we learned from this COVID crisis, we will be applying to the climate crisis, to the housing crisis, to reconciliation, to making sure everyone has good jobs… ” pic.twitter.com/diFGG7NkWE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 30, 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s happening, but it is. Australia is doing it.

🚬 Holy Smokes 🚬 You decide if she is right about Australia being the model for the GREAT RESET pic.twitter.com/SkprexQyiD — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) August 24, 2021

We have to stop obeying.

Welcome to slavery if you don’t.

The “Great Reset” agenda explained by Catherine Austin Fitts Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner pic.twitter.com/wtWYxXIYHs — Carlos Del Valle 🇺🇸⚔️ (@cdelvallejr) August 23, 2021

Related















