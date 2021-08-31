Trudeau explains what the elite learned from the COV crisis

Look at this clip because it applies to the entire Western World. We all complied like obedient little scared children and now the Left will do it again for everything they want to control. Read works! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a tyrant, said that he will apply what he learned from the COV crisis and apply it to the climate crisis, housing crisis, reconciliation, jobs, and so on. These are crises he caused, but instead of changing course, he will do more of it.

All he needs is complete control. He is of the elite. This is The Great Reset.

The Great Reset will put the world back under totalitarian rule by eliminating basic freedoms in an effort to empower the global elite.

It’s hard to believe it’s happening, but it is. Australia is doing it.

We have to stop obeying.

Welcome to slavery if you don’t.


