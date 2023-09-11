81,000 Driver’s Licenses for Unvetted Illegal Aliens

Minnesota plans to give out 81,000 driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. Democrats have done everything they can to make illegal aliens equal to citizens or better than citizens. The ultimate goal is to give them all amnesty so they vote for Democrats in perpetuity. We don’t even know who these people are, and we know some of them are terrorists and criminals. Some are deadbeats.

Democrats have taken away our borders, our sovereignty, and our rights as citizens.

“We’ll be able to start taking applications for driver’s licenses for all Minnesotans, including those who don’t have lawful presence in the United States,” said Pong Xiong, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services.

The Department of Public Safety said that it will not require proof of residence for the state IDs.

This is madness. The illegal aliens coming in don’t even have IDs in most cases and the ones they have could be forged. We use licenses as identification and to vote. Maybe that’s the point?

They’re here illegally and Minnesota is aiding and abetting criminality.

It will make life easier for the cartels. These aliens will also take jobs from Americans as they have been.

Why does one need to be a citizen anymore? Minnesota is set to allow over 81,000 ILLEGAL ALIENS the ability to obtain driver’s licenses starting next month, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced. Follow @TBifford to help fight the Liberal Mind Virus pic.twitter.com/TAvLsz1Ch1 — TheRealBiffBifford (@TBifford) September 10, 2023

