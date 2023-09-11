Biden Says Global Warming’s “More Frightenting Than a Nuclear War”

M Dowling
Joe Biden might well get us into World War III and nuclear war, and doesn’t seem terribly concerned about it. It’s probably because he thinks the real existential threat is global warming. During his speech at the end of the G20, right before he said “I’m gonna go to bed,” he said it.

The dementia patient 

“The only existential threat humanity faces — even more frightening than a nuclear war — is global warming going above 1.5° in the next 20, 10 years,” Biden said. “There’s no way back from that.”

Maybe he should stop flying around on his jet and helicopter every weekend to go home? He’s contributing to carbon emissions.

It’s absurd. He’s not a serious person, and he’s making the USA an unserious nation. This man is in charge of the nuclear codes.


Victor Anderson
Guest
Victor Anderson
4 minutes ago

There’s N0 Way Back from even 100 nuclear strikes in atomic warfare either, F00L !

