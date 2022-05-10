Biden Announced His Plan to Curb Inflation — Blame Everyone Else

Biden said today that he has a plan to curb inflation and if you believe that, you are very gullible. He doesn’t have a plan, but he did get up before a mic to talk about his plan which was merely to blame the pandemic, Putin, and microchip shortages for inflation. If he won’t address the causes, he certainly can’t stop it. At the same time, Jerome Powell, now a mouthpiece for Bidenistas, waited too long to raise interest rates and he isn’t raising them enough.

Senator Hawley called his speech embarrassing as Biden blamed everything for inflation except his own policies.

WATCH:

NOW – Biden on responsibility for inflation: “We’re in power… We control all three branches of the government. Well, we don’t really.”pic.twitter.com/fgKtdJwLTg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

EVERYONE ELSE DID IT, DUMMY

This morning on a local NY radio station – WINS – the announcer said that Joe Biden has a plan to curb inflation – stop Rick Scott’s bill. He claimed it raises taxes and even Mitch McConnell rejected it.

Scott’s bill was only a starting point aimed at balancing the budget and lowering the deficit. That’s taboo to all politicians if it means touching Medicare or Social Security. Many of the ideas in the bill are popular with Democrats and Republicans. It has nothing to do with anything.

It has nothing to do with Biden’s plan for inflation.

Biden then gave one of his teleprompter speeches and blamed the microchip shortage, the pandemic, and Russian President Putin for the inflation.

Liberal economists have said the spending has put us in this bind.

He falsely claimed that Republicans want to raise taxes by $75 million dollars. Even The Washington Post debunked that claim. They gave it three Pinocchios.

Biden then said he reduced the deficit – that’s part of his plan — make false claims. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (nonpartisan) said, “The President’s actions to date have not reduced deficits, but instead increased them. Between the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and various executive orders, we estimate at least $2.5 trillion has been added to deficits through 2031 over the President’s term so far.”

Biden’s plan included taking credit for over 8 million jobs, but most simply replaced over 6 million jobs that disappeared due to the lockdowns.

As far as Putin, Biden’s spending and crushing of the energy sector caused the problems prior to the invasion. He doesn’t have a plan to stop doing that. Ted Cruz already debunked this last claim in two minutes.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “The Biden administration’s assault on oil & gas production began during his campaign when he pledged during the debate… ‘No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. Ends.’” pic.twitter.com/MUvsAVA8nt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2022

