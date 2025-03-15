86 Year Old Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Trump Seeks Civil War

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is accusing President Trump of seeking to start a civil war.

The California Democrat, a longtime adversary of Trump, said the early flood of presidential policies may appear haphazard on their surface. But there’s a unifying theory behind them, she said: Trump wants to incite violence.

“This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not going to get them. Where seniors waiting for their Social Security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do,” Waters told reporters during the Democrats’ annual issues retreat in Northern Virginia.

“And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war.”

Maxine’s doing what she always and only does – stirring the pot.

Rep. Maxine Waters doesn’t know what Elon Musk and Donald Trump have on all of them. She’s worried.

HOLY SH*T Rep Maxine Watters is visibly very worried about what information Elon has on her SHE IS EXTREMELY GUILTY pic.twitter.com/nfvCRSk55V — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 13, 2025

Maxine Waters is 86 years old, is worth millions on a Representative’s salary, and paid her daughter $100,000 a year for years. Her district is as poverty-stricken as it has always been.

Left-wing CREW has repeatedly called her the most corrupt member of Congress.

Maxine Waters can barely walk much less talk coherently. She’s worth $$ millions. How? Certainly not on her brain power. pic.twitter.com/5P0VR2iHJN — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 27, 2025

She continually calls for violence.

Maxine Waters is 86 years old, born in 1938… I say again, 1938! Here are 4 videos of her inciting violence, harassing people, and spewing hate. I think it’s time she gets expelled from Congress or is forced to retire. pic.twitter.com/uEv1rDY7gf — Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) February 11, 2025

She has the perfect job.

One of the oldest members of Congress MAXINE WATERS born in 1938 Gave her daughter $1.2 million in 2004 Gave the bank for which her husband had assets $12 million 86 year old woman of privilege pic.twitter.com/Nu80zsnaGb — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) February 21, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email