86 Year Old Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Trump Seeks Civil War

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is accusing President Trump of seeking to start a civil war.

The California Democrat, a longtime adversary of Trump, said the early flood of presidential policies may appear haphazard on their surface. But there’s a unifying theory behind them, she said: Trump wants to incite violence.

“This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not going to get them. Where seniors waiting for their Social Security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do,” Waters told reporters during the Democrats’ annual issues retreat in Northern Virginia.

“And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war.”

Maxine’s doing what she always and only does – stirring the pot.

Rep. Maxine Waters doesn’t know what Elon Musk and Donald Trump have on all of them. She’s worried.

Maxine Waters is 86 years old, is worth millions on a Representative’s salary, and paid her daughter $100,000 a year for years. Her district is as poverty-stricken as it has always been.

Left-wing CREW has repeatedly called her the most corrupt member of Congress.

She continually calls for violence.

She has the perfect job.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments